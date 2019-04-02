|
Jack M. Jones
Ten Mile, TN
Jack M. Jones of Ten Mile passed away March 29, 2019. Jack was born and raised in Cawood, Kentucky. Jack graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in metallurgical engineering. After co-oping at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory while in college, he came to Oak Ridge to work. He worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and transferred to the Y-12 Weapons Plant. He worked there until his retirement after 33 years. He worked at Hazelwood Engineering and TetraTech in Oak Ridge. While Jack lived in Tennessee for more than 50 years, he maintained a life-long love for University of Kentucky
basketball. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Gervis and Eliza Mills Jones, his younger brother, Truman Jones, his in-laws Benjamin and Rebecca Clayton, and a nephew Todd Honea. Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Clayton Jones; his daughter Beth Wigner and husband, Geoff Wigner, of Gallatin, Tennessee; his son Ben Jones and wife Dr. Alessandra Schmitt of Scottsdale Arizona; his grandchildren, Ryan Wigner of Cookeville, and Rachel Wigner, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his brother, Tommy Jones and wife Myrtle, of Hazard, Kentucky, his sisters-in-law, Alice Clayton and husband Dr. Robert Honea, of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and Carol Jones of Harlan, Kentucky, his niece and nephews, Jimmie Lynn Jones and Thomas Wayne Jones, of Hazard, Kentucky; Chris Jones and wife Tara, of Corbin, Kentucky, Brian Jones and wife Maggie, of Norris, Tennessee, Kelley Honea, and Kyle Honea of Lenoir City, and a host of other family and friends. He is also survived by special family friends, Jeff and Betsy Fuqua, of Franklin, Tennessee, Davis Fuqua, of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Bailey Fuqua, of Birmingham. Alabama. Funeral 6pm Thursday April 4, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor J. Douglas Brown officiating. Burial 11am Friday at the Edgemon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CASA Corridor of East Tennessee, Frances Witt McMahan, 107 Park Street, Athens, TN 37303 or Ten Mile United Methodist Church, Tracey Simpson, 163 Overlook Drive, Ten Mile, TN 37880. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019