|
|
Jack Malone Hardin
Knoxville, TN
Jack Malone Hardin, age 84 of Knoxville, TN, faith became sight on Friday, March 22nd 2019. He was a deacon, usher and active member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden until his illness kept him away. He missed being there every Sunday, greeting everyone with a starburst candy and his infectious smile. He met the love of his life Dortha Faye in the 1st grade in Sevierville, Tennessee or as he called it, the county seat. They had an unwavering deep committed marriage for 64 years. Jack graduated from Sevier County High School and later, the University of Tennessee College of Business. He went on to be an insurance executive and earned a chartered life underwriter (CLU) designation and was a speaker across the country at many insurance related functions. He also served in the Army branch of the US Military and was a proud brother of Phi Gamma Delta. He was very active on boards but he was passionate about his work with the Dogwood Arts Festival and Alzheimer's Tennessee.
Jack will be remembered for his sacrificial love for his family, his kindness and generosity to all, and his unwavering faith in the Lord. Jack was preceded in death by both parents, Homer and Lois Hardin, brother Jimmy Hardin and sons Jeff Hardin and James (Jimmy) Hardin. Jack is survived by his wife Dortha Faye, son Kevin Hardin and fiance Alanna Rosen, daughter Michelle Hardin and husband Larry Kleinman, granddaughter Alexandra Grimson and husband Kristjan, and grandsons Cooper Hardin and Loch Hardin. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday, March 28th followed by a brief Celebration of Life in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist of Bearden, or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019