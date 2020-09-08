Jack McCurry
Knoxville - McCurry, Jack 79 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church. Jack served as a Deacon at Trinity Baptist Church in Tampa, FL and went on many mission trips. He loved life and the Lord with all his heart. Jack was preceded in death by parents, James and Mildred McCurry. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ada McCurry; daughter, April Roselli; granddaughter, Angelique Roselli; brothers, Phil and Randy McCurry; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to UT Hospice for their exceptional care and Smithwood Baptist Church for their love and support. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, September 10th at 6:00pm at Smithwood Baptist Church 4914 Jacksboro Pike Knoxville, TN 37918 with Pastor Jeff Lane to officiate.
