Jack Monday
Knoxville - Jack E. Monday, age 74, of Knoxville, TN passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oddie and Mattie Monday; brother, Mike and sister, Phyllis. Jack is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Melissa (Steve) Holloway, Karen (Keith) Welch; grandchildren, Courtney Holloway, Jarrod Holloway and Charlie Welch.
A Visitation will be held at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Friends and Family will gather at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 W. Simpson Rd. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 for an 11:00 AM Graveside Service with Military Honors. Services will be led by Daniel Ray. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge,1271 Beechview Dr. Sevierville, TN 37862. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019