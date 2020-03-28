|
Jack Quentin Lindsay
Knoxville - May 24, 1943 - March 26, 2020
Jack Quentin Lindsay, age 76 of Knoxville, went to be with our Lord on March 26, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home. Jack was born on May 24, 1943 in Knoxville to Frank and Effie Lindsay. He was a graduate of Karns High School. Afterwards he served in the Air Force, where he received an honorable discharge due to injury. Jack had many talents. He had worked as a professional hairstylist, a pipe fitter and welder, a home builder, as well as a contractor at the plants in Oak Ridge. Through the years Jack blessed his family with his many skills selflessly remodeling or building additions to their homes. Jack loved to sing. As a child he and his sisters formed the Lindsay Trio and sang at radio stations, WLIL, the Cas Walker Program and local venues. He never lost his love of singing. He recorded several records in the 1970's, and sang at many family occasions. He was an avid golfer, automobile enthusiast, and sports fan. He was nicknamed Rabbi after giving impromptu sermons to friends and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Jack is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Effie Lindsay, and sister, Joan Gordon. Jack is survived by his sister, Jeanette Lindsay Roberts (David), brother-in-law, Dode Gordon, nephews Marty Roberts (Angie), Mike Roberts (Angie), Spencer Roberts, Bill Gordon (Angela), great nieces Ashley Keck (Derek), Jessi Campbell (Travis), great nephews, Cody Roberts and Johnathan Roberts, several great great nieces and nephews and beloved aunts and uncles. The family extends a special thank you to home care nurses Jennifer Sullivan and Lisa Carroll (and others) who have helped care for Jack during the last several years of illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held graveside at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church Mission Fund, 7171 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020