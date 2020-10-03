Jack R. CokerFarragut - Jack R. Coker, of Farragut, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Tennova Hospital with his family by his side.Jack was a loving husband, father to three sons, proud grandfather to six. He loved just driving through the mountains and taking in the view, spending time with his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and deep-sea fishing. He was also a founding member of Faith Fellowship Church in Lenoir City, TN.Jack is proceeded in death by his parents Jack N. Coker and Edna I. Coker.Jack is survived by his loving wife Wilma A. Coker whom he married on August 25, 1961, they had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this past August, his three sons, Rev. R. Nick Coker and daughter-in-law Janice of Alcoa, Tracy R. Coker and daughter-in-law Angie of Loudon, Michael B. Coker and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Knoxville, six grandchildren, Christopher Coker of Clinton, Jessica Coker of Knoxville, Erin Coker of Johnson City, and Jack, Olivia, and Tempe Coker, all of Knoxville. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Forsythe, brother-in-law Joe, nephew Stanley, and niece Sonya.Due to family wishes and limitations with Covid-19, the family will have a private service, Sunday October 4, 2020.