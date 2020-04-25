|
Jack R. Cooper
Knoxville - Jack R. Cooper, 87, a Knoxville native, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Rocky Top Summit View. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church. Jack served in the US Air Force 1952-56 achieving the rank of Airman First Class. After completing his military serving in Europe, Jack started working as an inhalation therapist. He began his medical career at Children's Hospital in Knoxville, working in the medical field until he became a hospital administrator in the Florida Keys. Jack's relationship with the Lord was an important part of his life, and he especially enjoyed being a minister of music at several churches. Jack became an ordained minister in 2001 at Norwood Baptist Church in Knoxville. He served the congregation at Fellowship Baptist Church prior to his full retirement in 2014. Jack enjoyed golf and gardening. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ailor and Blanche Cooper, and his brothers Bob, Jim and Bill. Jack is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Patty), to whom he was happily married for 62 years; daughter Sheri and her husband Joe Young; and son Tim and his wife Lori; grandchildren Britney, Josh, Kymberly, Amy and Robert; great grandchildren Kylie, Kenny, Nolan, Brayden, Bryleigh, Dustin, Jason, Amelia and Meredith. Family and friends will meet Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Rev. Joe Chandler and Rev. Dana Fachman to officiate. Friends may drop by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Monday April 27, 2020 between 9 AM and 4:30 PM to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020