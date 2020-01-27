|
|
JACK R GOAN
KNOXVILLE - Jack R. Goan, 73, of Knoxville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at UT medical Center surrounded by his loving family, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Morristown, TN he was the son of Jack O. and Christine Goan. In his youth, Jack was a member of the Hamblen Co. Boy Scouts Troop #90, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow. Jack was active with the 119th TN Air National Guard for six years. He received both a Bachelors and a Master's Degree from UT Knoxville. In his early career, he was program manager with the TN Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in Upper East Tennessee. Followed by an ongoing career in health care sales achieving district and national management positions. Surviving are his wife, Lynn M. Goan, son, Lee Goan and wife, mother, Christine R. Goan, sister, Carla Moses and brother, Randy Goan and wife. Jack's granddaughter, seven nieces and ten nephews were all very special to him. On Friday, January 31, a funeral Service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, and Knoxville. Visitation will be at 5pm with a Service to follow at 7pm. The Graveside Service will be for family members only the following day at 11am. Services to be officiated by close family friend, Rev. Larry Moore of Alcoa. Memorial donations may be made to Remote Area Medical 865-579-1530 or KCAB Disaster Relief Ministry 865-693-9097. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020