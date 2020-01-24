|
Jack Thomas Johnson (Pawpaw, Poppy)
Maryville - Jack Thomas Johnson (Papaw, Poppy) of Maryville TN, with summer residents in Vilas North Carolina died peacefully in his sleep at ParkWest Medical Center on the morning of January 24th, 2020 at the age of 86. He was the owner of Allied TV and Microwave Oven Service in Maryville for many years. He was a Member of Louisville Christian Church and Active Participant at First Christian Church of Mountain City, TN.
He is preceded in death by parents Galen and Hazel Johnson, Sister Lila Myers, Brother Galen Johnson Jr.
Survived by his wife of 62 years Elaine Johnson, Daughter Tanya Davis (Rick) of Seymour, Son Thomas Johnson (Sue) of Maryville, Grandsons Richard Davis (Jennifer) and Jeffrey Davis (Sarah) both of Seymour, Granddaughters Shelia Newman (Gregory) of Knoxville and Candy Johnson (Maryville) Great Grand Children Grayson and Neyland Davis and Samuel Newman. Also survived by Brothers and Sisters Doris Crowder, Sandy Costner, David Johnson, Sylvia Webb and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Tuesday Evening at 7pm at Seymour Heights Christian Church with receiving of friends from 5-7. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Johnson University and Milligan college. The Church is located at 122 Boyds Creek Highway Seymour, TN 37865.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020