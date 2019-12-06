Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Vandergriff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Vandergriff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Vandergriff Obituary
Jack Vandergriff

Knoxville - Jack Azro Vandergriff, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Vandergriff retired as an Assistant Deputy Chief from the Knoxville Fire Department after 37 years of service with several honorable mentions and awards. In 1995, he was appointed by Governor Don Sunquist to serve on the state's Firefighting Standards and Education Commission. He was a loving and faithful husband and father to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and could always be found working in his yard. Preceded in death by parents, William E. & Rubie Vandergriff; sister, Wanda (Bootsie) Russell brothers, Donald Joe Vandergriff, Bobby G. Vandergriff, and William E. Vandergriff, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Gerrie Wade Vandergriff of 62 years of marriage; daughter, Kimberly Vandergriff Beck (husband Randy); twin sons, Tony (wife Becky) and Randy (Wife Laura) Vandergriff; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Nancy & David Taylor; brother & sister-in-law, Johnny & Sandra Vandergriff. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel (4131 E. Emory Road). Friends and family will meet 10:45 Monday, December 9, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service, Rev. David Trent to officiate. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -