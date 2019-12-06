|
Jack Vandergriff
Knoxville - Jack Azro Vandergriff, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Vandergriff retired as an Assistant Deputy Chief from the Knoxville Fire Department after 37 years of service with several honorable mentions and awards. In 1995, he was appointed by Governor Don Sunquist to serve on the state's Firefighting Standards and Education Commission. He was a loving and faithful husband and father to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and could always be found working in his yard. Preceded in death by parents, William E. & Rubie Vandergriff; sister, Wanda (Bootsie) Russell brothers, Donald Joe Vandergriff, Bobby G. Vandergriff, and William E. Vandergriff, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Gerrie Wade Vandergriff of 62 years of marriage; daughter, Kimberly Vandergriff Beck (husband Randy); twin sons, Tony (wife Becky) and Randy (Wife Laura) Vandergriff; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Nancy & David Taylor; brother & sister-in-law, Johnny & Sandra Vandergriff. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel (4131 E. Emory Road). Friends and family will meet 10:45 Monday, December 9, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service, Rev. David Trent to officiate. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019