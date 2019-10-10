|
Jack W. Foster
Knoxville - Foster, Jack W. age 70, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of Young High School Class of 1967, and a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and attended Ken Holbert Sunday School Class. Jack retired from UT Hospital Maintenance Department and was proud Retired U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1968 - 1999. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Foster; brother Paul L. Foster; sisters Betty L. McIntyre, Jenny L. Grant, and Bonnie R. Miller. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Foster; daughters, Kimberly West (Darren), and Gwen Arvin (Don); son Michael Breeden; grandchildren Jacob West, Jackson Arvin, Wendy Margaret Breeden, and Michael Breeden, Jr.; sisters Peggy L. Breeden, Susan Harrison, and Mary L. Foster; brothers, George Patton Foster, Michael W. Foster, Thomas B. Foster; and several nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Kent Williams and Ken Holbert Officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on (Governor John Sevier Hwy) for an 11:30 am graveside service with Full Military Honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019