|
|
JACK WALTERS CREED
KNOXVILLE - Jack Walters Creed, 80, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Creed and Wilma Peterson. Jack is survived by loving wife of 58 years Sherrill Creed, children Joseph (Tonya) Creed, David (Melissa) Creed and Sara (Mark) Shoemaker, grandchildren, Josh, Lexie, Lena, Emily, Samuel and Jack, brother, Tom (Jane) Creed, sister, Jilda (Bob) Kettel. The family will have a Graveside Service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway at 9:30am. The family will have a Memorial Service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent, in Jack's honor, to The East Tennessee Honor Guard, P.O. Box 22802, Knoxville, TN 37933 or Covenant Hospice at www.covenanthomecareandhospice.com. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020