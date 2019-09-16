|
|
Jack Watson
Farragut - Jack A. Watson, 84, a resident of Turkey Creek Road in West Knox County died on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Jack was a member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, having served over the years as Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, and session clerk. He was a charter member of Boy Scout Troop 15, which is sponsored by the church. Jack was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He worked for the State of Tennessee Highway Department for many years of service as a civil engineer and retired from Farragut Ditching.
Jack was the last surviving member of his immediate family, being preceded in death by his parents, James and Daisy Watson; brothers, Paul, Ray, Hugh, Kenneth, and Howard Watson; sister, Faye Watson Thomas.
He is survived by the descendants of his siblings, other extended family, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Don Hubbard officiating.
Private graveside services will be in Virtue Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church Operating Budget, 725 Virtue Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37934.
