Jack William Arms
Knoxville - Jack William Arms, 91, was received peacefully by his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. Jack fought the good fight these past few years and was grateful for excellent health most of his life. Jack was a faithful member of the following churches in his lifetime: John Sevier Baptist, Alice Bell Baptist, Timothy Street Baptist, and currently, Buffat Heights Baptist. He served in various capacities and especially enjoyed singing in the church choir. Jack had a gifted singing voice and lent his talent singing solos in service to others on many special occasions throughout the years. Papaw Jack was very engaged in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was usually present at their activities and served in many ways to make the community better. He made many sacrifices for his family. One of his biggest sources of pride was all of the children's college diplomas displayed in the home.
Jack was a retired supervisor at Ideal Basic Industries. During his long retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time with all of his family and many close friends, gardening, fishing, and watching the Braves and Vols.
Jack's blessed life and legacy includes his beloved wife of almost 70 years, Linda Norman Arms; his devoted children- Mike (Kim) Arms, Elaine (David) Womack, Alan Arms, John Arms, all of Knoxville, and Dr. Don (Kathy) Arms, of Lexington; amazing grandchildren- Jennifer (David) Bryant, Garrett (Ashley) Arms, Jonathan Womack, Ashley (Cody) Wheeler, Bradley Arms, Logan Arms, Jackson Arms, Olivia Arms, and Sophia Arms; adored great grandchildren- Isaac Bryant, Kallie Bryant, Decklan Arms, Rylan Arms, and Bennett Wheeler; dear sister-in-laws; many special nephews and nieces. Gone before Jack were his parents, Quivie and Nannie Arms, and all 10 of his siblings: Mack Arms, Daisy Richardson, Nell Williams, Emma Huff, Hoyle Arms, O.C. Arms, Ruby Lindsey, Mary Norton, Carl Arms, David Arms.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, November 9, from 12:00-2:00pm at Buffat Heights Baptist Church (2800 Mill Road, Knoxville 37924) with a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm with Reverend Dave Thomas officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a processional to Eastview Memorial Gardens (1320 Andrew Johnson Hwy., Strawberry Plains, 37871) for a Graveside Service with Reverend Gibbs Hammond officiating. Memorials may be given to Buffat Heights Baptist Church (buffatheights.org) or Mobile Meals (knoxcac.org.) Condolences may be offered at bridgesfuneralhome.com or the register book is available at Bridges Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:1
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019