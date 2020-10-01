Jackie DimoulasKnoxville - Jackie Dimoulas of Knoxville passed away on September 29th, 2020. She was born and raised in Knoxville, retired to Knoxville, and in between lived around the world. She saw all seven continents and especially enjoyed her time volunteering at Lonsdale Elementary. She was Mom, Grandma, and friend to many during her travels.She is survived by her children Eleni, Theodora, and Dimitri, her grandchildren Jose, Adan, and Ezra, her sister Judy (John) Mathis, and brothers Mike Carson, and Randy (Pam) Carson. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Dimoulas family.