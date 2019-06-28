|
Jackie Earl Gilbert
Knoxville - Jackie Earl Gilbert, Knoxville native passed away June 26, 2019 after a long and adventurous life. He was 82 years old, born October 8, 1936, Jack lived the majority of his life along the banks of the French Broad River in East Knox County. After service with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, he became well-known in amateur boxing circles in the early 1960's. He won the Golden Gloves welter weight and middle weight titles and then enjoyed a stint as a professional boxer engaging in more than 50 matches mostly in Miami, FL and Texas. He always defended the underdog, so bullies could find him to be rather outspoken at times. Jack earned his pilot's license and became an accomplished instructional pilot and crop duster, ending his career after logging more than twenty-thousand hours in the air while flying Piper Cubs, DC-3's, Grumman Ag Cats, Ag Tractors and Kruk aircraft. Jack's workplace was a cockpit- flying under and around utility lines was a regular day at the office. Knoxville residents might have noticed one of his occasional trips beneath the Tennessee River Bridge. He survived some amazing emergency landings that demonstrated both his incredible skill and daring. He married the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Welch, a Riverdale girl, on June 14, 1955. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Jack was preceded in death by his mother Sarah Valentine Gilbert and father Ralph Gilbert. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter Karen (Todd) Rader, granddaughter Leslie (Andy) Henry, brothers Ken (Carole) Gilbert and Larry (Carolyn) Gilbert. Jack was fortunate to have several devoted nieces and nephews: Tommy (Alisha) Gilbert, Jeff (Amy) Gilbert, Laura (James) Gilbert-Shuford, and Cheyenne Rodgers Albright. Simply put, Jack was a friend to all who knew him. He and Mary opened their home to many friends, family and those in need of compassion, generosity, and amazing stories. The family members want to express their appreciation to the many caring friends and relatives and especially thank the diligent and compassionate staff at UT Hospital. Jack would want us to remember, most importantly, that he loves his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and now rejoices in His presence. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Sunday June 30, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The family and friends will gather at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) at 1:45 pm Monday July 1, 2019, for a 2:00 pm graveside service with military honors presented by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
