Resources
Philadelphia - Jackie Eugene Wallace age 72 of Philadelphia passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. Jackie attended Old Sweetwater Baptist Church. He was retired from Loudon County. Jackie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Edna Wallace; sisters, Rebecca Edgeworth, Charlotte Diane Price and Susie Roberts, and brothers Butch and Charlie Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nedia Garrett Wallace; sons, Charlie Eugene Wallace, John Henry Wallace (Angie); daughter, Barbara Wallace; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jacob, Brianna and Brandon; brother, Rev Joe Wallace (Janie); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Joe Wallace officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019
