Jackie Gale England
Knoxville - Jackie Gale (Middleton) England 60 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Monday November 30, 2020. She was a South Knoxville resident and attended South High School,Jackie loved to read cookbooks and was an extreme couponer and grocery shopper. She was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Shirley (Byrd) Middleton. Jackie is survived by husband of 42 years, Alan Jerel England; daughters and sons-in-law, Michele (Lee) Johnson, Rebecca (Josh) Bailey; son, A.J. England; 11 grandchildren, Justin, Hunter, Austin, Ashton, Aubrey, Skylar, Noah, Bradley, Averi, Kamy and Rosie. Special friends, Lola and Karla. A Celebration of Life will be Friday December 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com