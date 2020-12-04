Jackie Grimes
Knoxville - Bitha Jackson "Jackie" Grimes - of Knoxville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Jackie was born to the late Lucretia Morrison and Andrew S. Jackson on January 10, 1924, in Dana, North Carolina. After graduating from Western Carolina University, she met and married Bernard W. Grimes on August 4, 1951. She then spent many years raising their sons and helping her husband build his business as an insurance agent. Jackie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was quite active in her church and community, particularly in the Boy Scouts where she volunteered wherever needed. But, she derived the most pleasure from passing on her love of God and His teaching to others. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Robert Walker Grimes and Alan Jackson Grimes; daughter-in-law, Brenda Grimes; grandson, Christopher Walker Grimes; granddaughter, Stephanie Marie Grimes; sisters, Bronice Emily Case and Allene Woody; and brothers, Lee, Paul and Alfred "Jack" Jackson. She leaves behind nieces, Linda Woody and Paula "Polly" Strickland. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. A private graveside will be held at Eastview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfunealhome.com