1/1
Jackie Grimes
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Grimes

Knoxville - Bitha Jackson "Jackie" Grimes - of Knoxville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Jackie was born to the late Lucretia Morrison and Andrew S. Jackson on January 10, 1924, in Dana, North Carolina. After graduating from Western Carolina University, she met and married Bernard W. Grimes on August 4, 1951. She then spent many years raising their sons and helping her husband build his business as an insurance agent. Jackie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was quite active in her church and community, particularly in the Boy Scouts where she volunteered wherever needed. But, she derived the most pleasure from passing on her love of God and His teaching to others. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Robert Walker Grimes and Alan Jackson Grimes; daughter-in-law, Brenda Grimes; grandson, Christopher Walker Grimes; granddaughter, Stephanie Marie Grimes; sisters, Bronice Emily Case and Allene Woody; and brothers, Lee, Paul and Alfred "Jack" Jackson. She leaves behind nieces, Linda Woody and Paula "Polly" Strickland. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. A private graveside will be held at Eastview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfunealhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved