Jackie Hodge
Maynardville - Jackie Hodge-age 70 of Maynardville went to Heaven to be with the Lord, Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith, an evangelist and served as a Deacon for many years and loved to serve his Lord singing and playing his guitar in church. He loved to spend his time with his grandkids and family. He was a retired employee of Formal Plastics with 33 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Pearl Hodge; half-sister, Lou Emma Dukes; half-brothers, Gene Brooks and Snowball Brooks.
Survivors: wife of 47 years, Judy Hodge of Maynardville; daughter, Patricia Goins and husband, Jackie of Clinton; son, Bobby Hodge of Maynardville; grandchildren, Tyler Goins, Macie Hodge and Bentley Hodge; sister, Ruby Wollard and husband, Jimmy of New Tazewell; half-brothers, Johnny Brooks of South Bend, Indiana; Kenneth Hensley of Maynardville. Several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Fresenius Dialysis in Powell where Jackie had been a patient for ten years.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Paul Carter, Rev. Glen Kitts officiating with music by The Williams Family. Interment 3 P.M. Sunday, October 6, 2019 Bethany Cemetery, Knoxville. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home by 1:30 P.M. Sunday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Jimmy Wollard, Jackie Goins, Randy Wilkerson, Gary Carpenter, Eddie Coffey, Will Lawson. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019