Jackie L. Spencer
Knoxville - Jackie L. Spencer, Jr. age 42 of Knoxville passed away suddenly 12:33 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Member of Glen Oaks Baptist Church. Graduate of Central High School. He was an avid UT Vols Fan. Preceded in death by sister, Patricia Gail Spencer. Grandparents; Anna Mae and Clarence Carr. Grandmother; Flora Mae Knight. Survivors; Daughters; Kaitlyn Spencer and Chloe Hayes. Mother; Susan Spencer, Father; Jackie L. Spencer, Sr., Brother; Kenneth Allen Spencer, sister: Jennifer Matthews. Several Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City followed by a 7:00 pm service Rev. Jacky Walker, officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:15 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City and leave in procession for a 1:00 pm graveside service at New Gray Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Spencer, Samuel Cate, Jomante Tate, Zach Dyer, Doug Acuff and Billy Norman. The family asks that donations be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020