Jackie L. Wright
Lenoir City - Jackie L. Wright - age 82 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, March 28th, 2020. He was a member of North Lenoir Church of God and served his country in the United States Army. Jackie was a former railroad worker and later retired as a catalytic converter buyer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents, Roy and Mona Williams. Jackie is survived by his children: Kim Green, Karla (Scott) Goins, Jason (Tangie) Wright; grandchildren: Cody (Bridgett) Green, Chelsey (Chance) Gray, Hunter and Ethan Wright; great-grandchildren, Leland and Kaydence Green along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Dr. Ernie Varner officiating.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020