Jackie L. Wright
Knoxville - Jackie L. Wright, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away September 20, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Landmark as a mechanic. His favorite hobby was working on trucks and he could fix anything. Jackie also enjoyed going to the races. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents Onnia and Fredrick Wright and brother Claude Wright. Survived by wife of 58 years Charlotte Wright, children Judy (Randy) Chasteen, Gene Wright, Cathy (Lynn) Seiber, and Freddie Wright, grandchildren Misty (Mike) Koran, Heather Chasteen, Chris Harrington, Breanna Whitson, and Jacklynn Wright, great-grandchildren Cole, Caden, Jake, Kayla, Carter, and Cason, sister Ruby Haun, special friends Robert Campbell and Tommy Jones. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, September 25, 2020, at Jett Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com