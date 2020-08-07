Jackie Lynn Holt
Powell - Jackie Lynn Holt age 67, of Powell passed away 9:38 am Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a very brilliant and skilled man who was greatly loved. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Powell and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1560. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He was preceded in death by son, Cory L. Holt; Father, Jack Holt, and companion for over 20 years, Betty Choate. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Mike Ingle. Grandchildren; Rebecca Hunley, Christian Blake Hunley, Jeremiah (Jerry) Hunley, Michael Ingle, Bailee, Lacie, and Patrick Hunley. Loving Mother, Dorothy Holt, several siblings, nieces, and nephews. Per Jackie's request, all services will be private. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.