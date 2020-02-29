Services
Jackie R. Kitts

Jackie R. Kitts Obituary
Jackie R Kitts

Knoxville - Jackie R. Kitts, born February 9, 1943, passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on February 27, 2020.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and great uncle who loved his life and loved his family and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents Delbert & Velma Kitts. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, June Kitts; his son Jay Kitts and daughter-in-law Debbie, granddaughter Annabel Wade and grandson Jake Tricker of Raleigh, NC; his daughter Rebekah Page and son-in-law Chris, and granddaughters Audrey June and Beatrice Anne of Knoxville; brothers Delbert Kitts, Gary McClain, Dale McClain, and sister Gail Hall; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law to whom he is simply a brother; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-7pm at Click Funeral Home, Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37934. A small family service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Beech Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Pigeon Forge, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
