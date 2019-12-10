|
|
Jackie S. Harrison
Knoxville - Jackie S. Harrison, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was an avid Broncos and Dolphins fan and loved western movies. He retired as an auto transmission rebuilder. Preceded in death by his mother Hazel Harrison; father William "Toad" Harrison; sister Sybil High. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Karen Harrison; children: Kim Hoffman, Billy Jack Harrison (Sebrina), Lisa Harrison, Jackie (Eric) Taylor and Shane Harrison; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; sisters: Minnie Talentino and Peggy (Jay) Dotson, brother-in-law, Carl High, along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a funeral service following at 7 pm at the Mynatt Halls Chapel with Rev. Josh Welch officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:15 pm, Sunday at Halls Chapel to leave in procession for a 3:00 pm graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland avenue. A special "thank you" to Sheriff Tom Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Jeremy McCord, search volunteer coordinator, and all volunteers who assisted in the search, food and prayers for Jackie's family. Donations may be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019