Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marbledale Baptist Church
5935 Thorngrove Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Marbledale Baptist Church
5935 Thorngrove Pike
Knoxville, TN
Jackie Scott Monday

Jackie Scott Monday Obituary
Jackie Scott Monday

Knoxville - Jackie Scott Monday, age 53, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019. He was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church. He was hilarious, stubborn and could fix anything. His happiest moments were spent sitting in the floor playing with his granddaughters, Makenli and Rilyn, and sitting on the bank fishing. He is preceded in death by parents, Jack and Elizabeth Monday. He is survived by loving companion of 31 years, Rhonda Monday; daughters Brittaney (Blake) Thompson and Kelli (Caleb) Smith; granddaughters, who were the light of his life, Makenli and Rilyn Smith; sisters Glenda (Henry) Ruth, Vickie (Donnie) Fawver, Debbie (Bob) Livengood, and Robyn (Steve) Beckner; sister-in-law Sharon Fox; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Whiskers. Family will receive friends 12-2 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Marbledale Baptist Church 5935 Thorngrove Pike Knoxville, TN 37914 with funeral service to follow. Rev. Randy Troutman and Rev. Van Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to cover expenses. www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
