Jackie Thomas
Jackie Thomas

Rutledge - Jackie Wayne Thomas, 71, of Rutledge, passed away into the arms of Jesus on October 5, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Hospital in Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William (Bill) & Betty Thomas of Clinton.

He is survived by his loving wife "Babe" of 27 years, Linda; sons, Charles "Chuck" Thomas of Clinton, Rev. Chris (Bridget) Thomas of Lafollette, Tony (Stephanie) Thomas of Knoxville; step-son, Kenny (Pam) Owens of Rutledge; step-daughter, Cindy (Brad) Roberts of Rutledge; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail (Ronnie) Prater of Powell and Joann (Steve) Neeley of Powell; brothers, Gary (Lisa) Thomas of Powell, Dennis Thomas of Kodak; special friends and neighbors, Dennis & Betty Whittaker.

Jack took great pride in his work in produce at Butler & Bailey Market in Knoxville. One of Jack's greatest hobbies was working in his yard.

Friends may drop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 1:00pm - 7:00pm. However, the family will not be present.

Everyone is welcome to meet at Grainger Memorial Gardens at 11:00am, Thursday, October 8, 2020, for a graveside service with Rev. Mike Lee officiating.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
