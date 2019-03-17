|
|
Jacky Hugh Queen
Loudon, TN
Jacky Hugh Queen age 67 of Loudon, went to his heavenly home suddenly Thursday, March 14, 2019. Jacky retired as a Supervisor from the University of Tennessee Physical Plant Services. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bertha (Costner) Queen; wife, Kimberly (Clark) Queen; grandmother, "mama" Winnie Costner and grandfather Cleve Costner. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Lacy and Steve Kesterson; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Linda Lane; grandchildren, Emily and Austin Kesterson and Jackson, Henry and Gibbs Lane; brother, Jim Queen, California; several nieces and nephews; good friend and cousin, Dale Costner, longtime friend, Bob Massey and close friend James Berrier. Graveside service 2 PM Monday, March 18th in the Union Fork Creek Cemetery with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Jacky's request was to be remembered how he was in life and not in death. He will be greatly missed, especially by his daughter. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 78 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019