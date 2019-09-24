|
|
Jacob Haynes
Maynardville - Jacob F. Haynes went home to be with the Lord and his beloved Mim, on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was an U.S Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred and his parents, Ed and Aggie Haynes.
He leaves his beloved family, Daughters: Lecia (Robert) West, Melody Haynes, son: Darrell (Jan) Haynes, grandchildren: Holly (Tim) Hemphill, Seth (Michelle) West, Robin (Jonathan) Miller, and Lindsey (Dylan) painter. Great grandchildren are Faith and Elijah Hemphill, Jacob West, Hayden, Kaylee and Levi Painter and Easton Miller, Brothers O.L. (Doris) Haynes, George (Ruby) Haynes, and Charlie (Imogene) Haynes Sisters in law: Cora Seal, Ruth Thomas, Easter Mincey, and Louann Jarvis, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
A graveside service was held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery with Reverend Robert West officiating. Military Rites were conducted by Tri-County Honor Guard.
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Chris Dyer. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019