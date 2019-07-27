|
|
Jacob Matthew Goforth
Knoxville - Jacob Matthew Goforth, age 34, passed away July 24, 2019. Jacob was born December 13, 1984 to Jerry and Mary Goforth. Jacob was a talented musician that had a passion for music, and for many years sang, played the guitar, and wrote his own music. Jacob was employed at Shelton Oil & Transport Company in Waynesville, N.C, as a tanker truck driver.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Jerry and Mary Goforth; father to Vera Eliana; brother, Jerry and wife Melissa Goforth; nieces, Jacqueline Goforth and Alexandria Goforth.
Preceded in death by his sisters, Merrilee (3/13/72- 1/14/19) and Loralee (3/13/72- 9/5/12). All of these He loved and He touched deeply. We will miss him, his music, humor, friendship, and most of all his love. He will be hugely missed.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Avenue Knoxville, TN 37916.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019