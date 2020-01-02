|
Jacqueline A. Huddleston Caton Greene
New Johnsonville - Friday, December 27, 2019 at Three Rivers Hospital. She was born September 19, 1931 in Bradley County, TN. Mrs. Greene graduated from Ft. Sanders School of Nursing - Knoxville in 1952 and from UT Knoxville in March 1981. She worked in various fields of nursing including industry, education, public health and private duty; she retired in 1996. Mrs. Greene was a member of The Well in Hurricane Mills and enjoyed sewing and needlework.
Mrs. Greene's wishes were for cremation.
Memorial services: for Mrs. Greene will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Well in Hurricane Mills with Pastor Alinda Bohannon officiating.
Survivors: Sister: Janice Huddleston Wyatt (Dwayne) of New Johnsonville, TN. Niece: Rebecca Rothenburger (Kirby). Nephews: Jerry Thomas (Mary) & David Thomas (Anne).
Preceded in death by: Parents: James Elton Huddleston and Anna Kate DeLashmitt Huddleston Gass Husbands: L. Dennis Caton, Carl Greene.Sister: June Huddleston Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Humphreys County Nursing Home, 104 Fort Hill Road, Waverly, TN 37185, or The Well , 462 Barren Hollow Road, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078.
Arrangements by the Humphreys County Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020