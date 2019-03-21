Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
South Knoxville, TN
View Map
Jacqueline (Jackie) Bradley - age 69 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Jackie was a long-time member of Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church and a trusting Child of God. Preceded in death by Momma and Daddy; husband, Dub Bradley; sons, John, Al, and Will; and sister, Shirley. Survived by children, Pete, Gayle, Sissy, Stephanie, and Robin; siblings, Johnny, Geraldine, and Brenda; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews; and special friend, Barbara. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Ronnie Dotson officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Mt. Olive Cemetery in South Knoxville for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
