Jacqueline Lee Mirzadeh
1954 - 2020
KNOXVILLE - On Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, Jackie Mirzadeh, Loving Wife and brilliant creative mind passed at the age of 65, after 20 years of battling breast cancer. Jackie was born October 28th, 1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Edward Wayne and Joyceann Jones. She received her master's degree in education from University of Illinois in Champaign. On July 6th, 1975, after sewing her own wedding dress and her husband's suit, she was married to Saed Mirzadeh, her life-long partner, best friend and soul mate. Jackie had a passion and talent for the arts; knitting, sewing, photography and much more. Her favorite was pottery with which she made a living and taught for many years at Oak Ridge and Knoxville art centers. The beauty of her pieces is displayed in many homes and showcase the meals of the gatherings of loved ones. She was known for her generosity, constant smile, attention to detail, love for cats, appreciation of craft, and passion for native American jewelry and art. She will be forever remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit, that lives on in our hearts. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Saed; her sister Stephanie; three nieces and three nephews. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
