|
|
Jacqueline McDonell Buchanan
Knoxville, TN
Jacqueline McDonell Buchanan passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. The daughter of Jay A. McDonell and Isabelle Mark McDonell, Mrs. Buchanan was born August 15, 1917 in Oak Park, Illinois. She and her husband, Earl Buchanan, enjoyed square dancing and raising their children in Milwaukee, WI and Chicago.
After moving to Knoxville in 1968, Mrs. Buchanan was a passionate philanthropist and volunteer of time and talents, serving on the Board of Directors of the Knoxville Symphony League and the Dulin Gallery of Art, predecessor to the Knoxville Museum of Art. She also served as Chair of the Fountain City Trail for the Dogwood Arts Festival and was a dedicated member of the Church of the Ascension.
Her adventurous side led her to racing Corvettes and to an extraordinary love of boating and sailing. Her affiliations with Milwaukee, Sturgeon Bay, and Concord Yacht Clubs provided her with opportunities to navigate the Great Lakes as well as the Tennessee River. After World War II, she and her husband piloted their boat Shahzadi as an escort ship for the captured German submarine, U-505 as it traversed the Great Lakes to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, where it remains today as a war memorial and National Historic Landmark. Whether hosting at home or on the water, Mrs. Buchanan is remembered for her love of cooking and entertaining and for her life stories and unforgettable voice. She was named in Who's Who in the South and Southwest, 1983.
Mrs. Buchanan is preceded in death by her parents and husband Earl Buchanan, Sr. and daughter-in-law Ruthi Buchanan. Mrs. Buchanan is survived by her son Earl Buchanan, Jr. and wife Marilyn of Peoria, IL; son Ronald Buchanan of Skokie, IL; daughter Nancy Bosson and husband Brian of Knoxville, TN; grandson Brad Buchanan and wife Lisa of Glenview, IL; grandson Patrick Buchanan and wife Lisa of O'Fallon, MO; granddaughter Katie Bjarke and husband Bob of Oakland, CA; grandson Brock Bosson and wife Julia of New York, NY; grandson Bryson Bosson of Knoxville, TN; and great-grandchildren Rachel Buchanan, Colin and Olivia Buchanan, Otto and Alex Bjarke, and Adriana, Garrett and Elisa Bosson.
Funeral services will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension (800 S. Northshore Drive) at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019. A reception with receiving of friends will follow the service. Private interment will be held Friday afternoon at Lynnhurst Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Contributions in memoriam are requested to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Knoxville. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Ashley Bailey of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care she showed to Mrs. Buchanan over the past several months. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2019