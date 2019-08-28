|
Jacqueline Meade
Knoxville - Jacqueline Meade nee Slaughter, Mom, Nana, Aunt Jackie, passed away peacefully at Raintree Terrace Assisted Living Facility where she had been a resident for 2 years. Thankfully and with grace, she died during her afternoon nap on Monday, August 26th after a long but courageous battle with Lewy Body Syndrome (dementia) and Parkinson's disease. She was 91 years old.
Born and raised in Kingsport, TN, and after many moves including VA Beach and Nashville, she had resided in Knoxville, TN for more than 35 years.
Nana was wonderfully devoted to her three children, Beau, Bunny, and Gina. She was a loving grandmother to Geoff, Nikki, Karlie and Sam. She was also extremely fond of her nephew Chap and his three lovely daughters.
Our mother was forever busy taking care of others, raising her children, helping with her grandchildren and volunteering at church. She loved being a member of various clubs, of those, her favorite was the garden clubs. Her main job was that of a mother but she did enjoy working for a while as a nursing assistant to two doctors.
Jackie was a huge fan of the Tennessee Vols! She followed them in all sports and was always happy to put on her orange. She made many trips out of town to follow them and cheer them on. She was also a fan of the athletes from the Special Olympics. She had a soft spot for those with special needs due to her brother Garry and her grandson Sam with Down Syndrome. She may have been small in stature but she was enormous in heart, spirit, and determination. She knew with God at her side, there was no job too large to tackle.
Mom and Dad led by example. They were married on December 19th, 1953. Their daily demonstration of love and devotion spanned 66 years and was an inspiration to many.
Jackie is preceded in death by her son Ollie (Beau).
Her surviving family includes her loving husband, Carl; daughter, Karla (Bunny) Ball, her husband, Don Ball and their children, Nikki and Geoffrey; daughter, Gina Slaughter Grubbs, husband, Freddy Grubbs and their twins, Karlie and Samuel (Sammy); brother, Loyd Slaughter and his family, brother, Garry Slaughter; nephew, Chap Slaughter and his three daughters.
Celebration of Life is Thursday August 29th, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with service immediately following. Her burial will be private at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on Asheville Highway in Knoxville.
A special thanks to those at Raintree Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice. The care and companionship they showed was much appreciated by the family. We also thank all of her many friends who visited with her and kept her company throughout her illness.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Meade family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019