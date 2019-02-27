|
Jacqueline Pearl Morris Williams
Knoxville, TN
Jacqueline Pearl Morris Williams, age 39, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1979 in Staten Island, New York. Jackie moved to Knoxville to be closer to her relatives and cheer on the Vols. While in Knoxville she found her true passion in property management. She has managed several properties in Knoxville and has been managing Cherokee Ridge Apartments since 2011. She loved her job and residents, treating them like family.
Jackie was outgoing, unique, and everybody's best friend. She had an infectious smile and was known for always being dressed to the nines. She celebrated birthdays like there was no tomorrow and more than anything she cherished her family.
Jackie is survived by her children, Haley Pearl, Gracie Mae, and Elijah James; parents, James David and Gladys Morris; siblings, Andy (Cari), Mary, Julie (Frank), Jessica, Joseph David, Thomas Jude, and Angelica Marie; many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Jackie will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Christian Prayer service at 6:00 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The funeral mass will be on Friday at 11:00 am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father John Dowling officiating. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Edgewood Cemetery for the Interment. Memorials may be made in Jackie's name to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1041 North Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019