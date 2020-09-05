Jacqueline Tipton Newman
Knoxville - Jacqueline Tipton Newman passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband James A. Newman, former Superintendent of Knoxville City Schools, parents Nelle and Paul R. Tipton, brother Rex Reed Tipton, sister Joan Tipton Hess.
Survivors, Daughter Teressia Newman Blair of Knoxville, TN Son Harry J. Newman, of Maryville, TN Grandchildren James Adam Blair of Dalton GA, Christopher James and wife Kristin Helm Newman of Scottsdale AZ, Stephanie and husband Craig Williams, Great-grandson Walter Williams Great-granddaughter Stella Williams of Flora MS
Jacqueline was a member of Church Street Methodist Church and Murphy Builders/Pathfinders Sunday School Class. She attended the University of Tennessee and throughout her life devoted countless volunteer hours to local civic and social organizations. She was a past president of Knoxville Symphony League and Honorary Director. Jacqueline was a member of First Families of Tennessee, Tipton-Haynes Historical Assoc. Daughters of Founders and Patriots, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of American Colonists, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the 17th Century, First Families of Franklin, Norris Women's Club, The Knoxville Museum of Art Guild, Board Member of Ramsey House, Ossoli Club, Nonpareils Red Hat Society, Dixie Garden Club, & Novel Lovers Book Club.
Jacqueline began her career modeling and coordinating fashion shows. Selected as one of Knoxville's Ten Best Dressed Women she was placed in the Hall of Fame three consecutive years.
Jacqueline owned and operated "Miss Jackie's Pre-School" then later in life she retired from the Knox County School System remaining active in her beloved community organizations.
An Entombment Service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery mausoleum Whispering Waters 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00pm with Rev Jan Wade officiating. In lieu of Flowers a Memorial may be sent to: Church Street Methodist, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37901-1303, Knoxville Symphony League Endowment Fund, 1831 Pine Ridge Rd., Seymour, TN, 37865. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com