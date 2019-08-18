|
Jake Nicely
Luttrell - Jake Lee Nicely-age 63 of Luttrell, born February 27, 1956 passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Willow Ridge. He was a member of Emory Road Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Nicley; mothers, Maude Nicely and Hazel Strevel; father, Neil Brown; brothers, Jim Nicely, Reo Strevel, Tom Strevel; niece, Samantha Chamberlain; nephews, Chucky Roach and Johnny Strevel.
Survivors: sons, Allen Mills, Rodney Collins, Michael Rosenbalm and Eddie Rosenbalm; several grandchildren; siblings, Minnie and R. C. Sturgeon and special niece, Connie Hunter; Cricket Chamberlain, Ruby and Eddie Holland, Lucy Strevel, Roy and Louise Strevel, Dave Strevel, Rev. John and Sissy Strevel. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating. Interment 1 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Please meet at the funeral home by 12 noon Monday to travel in the procession. Pallbearers: Michael Rosenbalm, Eddie Rosenbalm, Rodney Collins, Allen Mills, Jeff Nelson, Sam Settle. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019