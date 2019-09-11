|
|
Jakob Creswell
Knoxville - Jakob Danniel Creswell, age 33, of Knoxville passed-away suddenly in his home on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Makayla, Father Arthur Creswell, Jr., Mother and Step-Father, Sharon and Bryan Hicks, Grandmothers, Margaret Creswell and Iva Dann, Half Sisters, Emilee Myers, Darby & Nora Swanson, Nephew Jayden Atchley, and a large number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5-7PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, 37918 with a memorial service to follow at 7PM. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019