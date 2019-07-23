|
|
Jama Lynn Thomas
Knoxville - Jama Lynn Thomas - moved on to a new life on July 21, 2019, at the age of 67. Jama will always be remembered for her over the top loving personality. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Pearl Hembree; and husbands, Gene Coffey and Ed Thomas. She is survived by her son, Craig and wife Angelia Coffey; granddaughter, Kimberly Coffey; siblings, Robert (Martha) Hembree, Betty (Bob) Smith, Alvin Hembree, and Larry (Kathy) Hembree; special friend and cousin, Marilyn Hembree; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a celebration of her life at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. The family will gather at Highland South Memorial Gardens for a private graveside service on Thursday, July 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019