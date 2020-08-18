1/1
Jamaica Natrice Greenlee
Jamaica Natrice Greenlee

Knoxville - Jamaica Natrice Greenlee- of Knoxville departed this life on August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers: Mattie Moore, and Viola Thomas, Uncles, DeWayne North, and Montrez Oattes.

Jamaica leaves to cherish her memories: Husband, Raymond Martin, Sons, Rayquan Ereece Martin, Jamaud Amir Martin, Raylenn E'mon Martin, Godson, Jerrod Jones, Daughters, Ranyah Eniece Martin, Jashira Dana Cody, Father, Anthony Greenlee, Mother, Saletha North, God-Mother, Taeesha Bailey, Grandparents, Robert L. Thomas(Yolanda) and Terrell North, Brothers, Anterious (Weezy) North, Anthony Booker, Desmon Greenlee, Demond Greenlee, Anthony Greenlee, Larry E. North (Tamijah), Kamari Lewis, Sisters, Yarmaine (Vincent) Greenlee, Aundraya Sanky, Nyari Greenlee, a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Mrs. Greenlee will lie-in-state on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 3-4 p.m with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dexter Jordan officiating. The final resting place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery with a horse-drawn carriage. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

4 entries
August 19, 2020
Jamaica will always be missed my condolences goes out to her family luv y'all and prayers for heal never forget just to get through this lov always
Caroline
Caroline Ladd
Family
August 17, 2020
I love you I miss you
Sypcion Jonee
Daughter
August 15, 2020
Jamaica was a leader and the light in any room. I miss you. I seen her grow
up into a great mother. Loving prayers of comfort and strength are with the family and loved ones. All things through Christ who strength.
Markisa Chaney
Friend
August 13, 2020
Jamaica always smiled when i saw her. Praying for her children
Patricia Wheeler
Acquaintance
