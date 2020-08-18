Jamaica Natrice GreenleeKnoxville - Jamaica Natrice Greenlee- of Knoxville departed this life on August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers: Mattie Moore, and Viola Thomas, Uncles, DeWayne North, and Montrez Oattes.Jamaica leaves to cherish her memories: Husband, Raymond Martin, Sons, Rayquan Ereece Martin, Jamaud Amir Martin, Raylenn E'mon Martin, Godson, Jerrod Jones, Daughters, Ranyah Eniece Martin, Jashira Dana Cody, Father, Anthony Greenlee, Mother, Saletha North, God-Mother, Taeesha Bailey, Grandparents, Robert L. Thomas(Yolanda) and Terrell North, Brothers, Anterious (Weezy) North, Anthony Booker, Desmon Greenlee, Demond Greenlee, Anthony Greenlee, Larry E. North (Tamijah), Kamari Lewis, Sisters, Yarmaine (Vincent) Greenlee, Aundraya Sanky, Nyari Greenlee, a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Mrs. Greenlee will lie-in-state on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 3-4 p.m with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dexter Jordan officiating. The final resting place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery with a horse-drawn carriage. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity