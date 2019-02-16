Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Interment
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
7180 North Lee Highway
Cleveland, TN
James A. Bacon, Jr.

Knoxville, TN

James A. Bacon, Jr., age 92, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was reunited on Valentine's Day with his beloved wife of 64 years, May Ina Bolen Bacon. Jim Bacon was born on October 3, 1926 in Riceville, Tennessee to James A. Sr. and Myrtle Elkins Bacon. He was the youngest of seven children and their only son. Mr. Bacon was a World War II Navy Veteran, volunteering to serve his country in the Philippines from 1944-1946. He returned to marry his high school sweetheart, start a family, and earn an animal science degree from the University of Tennessee. He worked with the Mayo Feed Company for several years, and as a research associate with U.T. and ORNL for 29 years. His highest calling was tirelessly and faithfully caring for his wife during her 22 year convalescence, serving as an inspiration to many around him. He had a deep love of studying and teaching God's Word, including Sunday school classes at Grace Baptist and Beaver Ridge Methodist, and most recently as part of a class at Solway United Methodist Church. Mr. Bacon is preceded in death by his parents, six sisters; Irene, Ethel, Grace, Helen, Frances and Ruth, his wife, and two of his beloved grandchildren; Page Bacon and Chad Hardeman. He is survived by children; Larry E. and Linda Bacon of Knoxville, Anita (Bacon) and Dan Gibbs of Ooltewah, and Laura Bacon Rose of Knoxville; grandchildren, Mark and Maggie Bacon, Lindsey (Bacon) and Ryan Miller, Emily Hardeman, Josh and Mallory Hardeman, Kristi Gibbs, and Erika and Alex Rose; great-grandchildren, Brodie Kiser, Jonah Bacon, Rebecca Hardeman, Lydia and Joshua Hardeman, Matthew Gibbs, Makayla Drebik and Kamilla Rose and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends and Solway United Methodist Church congregation will greatly miss him. Thank you to the staff at Autumn Care and Ben Atchley Veteran's Home for caring for him in his declining health. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home, Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm with service to follow. Rev. Henry Lenoir and Pastor Bob St. John officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7180 North Lee Highway in Cleveland, TN at 10:45 am for an 11 am interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Solway U.M.C. Food Pantry, 3300 Guinn Rd., Knox., TN 37931 or Cross Ministries, P.O. Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
