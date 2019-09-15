Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Collins


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Collins Obituary
James A. Collins

Knoxville - Collins, James A. "Jim" 85 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was an active member of Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle. Jim retired from Dempster Brothers and UT Facility Maintenance. He was an avid hunter and champion archer. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola Collins; infant son, Jimmy; parents, Eva and Lloyd Collins; siblings, Paul, Mary, Margaret, Roy, Donald, and Betty. He is survived by daughters, Tracy (Mike) Hickman and Terry; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, David (Pat) Collins, Ronnie (Reba) Collins; sister, Brenda Owen; childhood friend, Went Beeler; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with service following at 7pm. with Rev. Tony Greene officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 17th at Bookwalter Cemetery meeting at the graveside at 9:45am for a 10am interment.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home

2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918

(865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now