James A. Collins
Knoxville - Collins, James A. "Jim" 85 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was an active member of Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle. Jim retired from Dempster Brothers and UT Facility Maintenance. He was an avid hunter and champion archer. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola Collins; infant son, Jimmy; parents, Eva and Lloyd Collins; siblings, Paul, Mary, Margaret, Roy, Donald, and Betty. He is survived by daughters, Tracy (Mike) Hickman and Terry; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, David (Pat) Collins, Ronnie (Reba) Collins; sister, Brenda Owen; childhood friend, Went Beeler; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with service following at 7pm. with Rev. Tony Greene officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 17th at Bookwalter Cemetery meeting at the graveside at 9:45am for a 10am interment.
