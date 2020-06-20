James A. Hale
Knoxville - James Alfred Hale, age 70, of Knoxville was born November 7, 1949 and passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. James was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents, Smith and Mary Nell Hale; and stepsons, Danny and Lynn Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Joyce Ann Hale; sister, Mary Lohr (Bernard); son, Chris Hale (Shawnna), daughter, Kimberly Ogle (Corey Bowling); granddaughters, Destiny Ogle and Allison Adkins; grandsons, David and Jacob Ogle, and Hunter Thompson; extended family, John (Anita) Prater, Betty Havlicek, and Horace Grissom; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Joy Prater. The family would like to extend special thanks to niece, Malinda Antonik and nephew Alex Antonik for their help in his last days, and to Covenant Hospice Services for their kindness, support, and guidance during this time. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday June 22, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Galilee Cemetery with Rev. Jim Malone officiating and full military honors by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.