|
|
James A. Huddleston
Knoxville - James A. Huddleston "Hut", age 87, of Knoxville, TN, left this world on May 7, 2020 to be with his heavenly father Jesus Christ. James was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Doris A. Huddleston, parents, Clay and Helen Huddleston, brothers, Donald and Clarence Huddleston, and sisters, Carolyn Huddleston and Jeannette Pinkston, grandson, James Goosie, and his 2 dogs he loved more than life, Tibi and TJ. Survivors include, second wife who lovingly took good care of him these past few months so he could remain at his home as he requested, Maxine Baker Huddleston, daughters & sons-in-law, Kimberly & Richard Raiford, Pam & Fred Hickman, Tracy & Gary Thomas, Kristi & Mike May, and Robin Brabston, brother, Jack Huddleston & wife Joyce, and sister, Alice Huddleston. James leaves behind eleven grandchildren and spouses who he loved dearly: Jennifer & Curtis Pique, Joshua & Megan Norris, Nicole May, Savannah Hickman, Shelby & Jessie Duncan, Kaity May, Elisha & Eli Jeffrey, Margaret Thomas, Kennedy Brabston, Lauren Brabston, and Morgan Goosie. James also had many great grand grandchildren he loved with all his heart. James had many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. William Broome and his office manager, Toni Huddleston, who helped with all of his health care needs. James was a 50 year Mason at Corryton Lodge F&AM # 321. James was retired from Rohm and Haas in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of the local Steel Teamsters Union #321 while working at Rohm and Haas. James was a member of Graveston Baptist Church and a lifelong fisherman and he loved boating, fishing and swimming at Norris Lake. In lieu of flowers (and because James was an avid animal lover), the family requests donations to be made to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville TN 37919. Family and friends will meet 1:15 pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 2 pm graveside service with Pastor Ronnie Beeler (who Hut loved dearly) officiating. Due to the Covid-19 virus, we kindly ask that everyone who attends to please wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect others at the grave side. Dewayne Huddleston, Timmy Huddleston, Wayne and Ralph Baker will be serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020