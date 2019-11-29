Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jimbo" Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jimbo" Johnson Jr. Obituary
James "Jimbo" A. Johnson Jr.

Strawberry Plains - James "Jimbo" A. Johnson Jr. - age 51, of Strawberry Plains passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, James Johnson Sr.; sister, Patty Ann Vaught; and nephew, Nick McMillan. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Debra Ann Johnson; children, Mariah (Michael) Haynes and Nathan Johnson; granddaughter, Alexis Haynes; brother Darrell Wayne Johnson; mother, Geraldine Johnson; and father and mother in law, Leonard and Debbie Roberts. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Piney Old Cemetery at 10:45AM for a 11:00AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -