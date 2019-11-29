|
|
James "Jimbo" A. Johnson Jr.
Strawberry Plains - James "Jimbo" A. Johnson Jr. - age 51, of Strawberry Plains passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, James Johnson Sr.; sister, Patty Ann Vaught; and nephew, Nick McMillan. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Debra Ann Johnson; children, Mariah (Michael) Haynes and Nathan Johnson; granddaughter, Alexis Haynes; brother Darrell Wayne Johnson; mother, Geraldine Johnson; and father and mother in law, Leonard and Debbie Roberts. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Piney Old Cemetery at 10:45AM for a 11:00AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019