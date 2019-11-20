|
James A. (Jim) Scull
San Rafael, Ca. - James A. (Jim) Scull, (1944-2019), San Rafael, Ca. age 75, died peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary Molander Scull; children, Katie Scull of Layfayette, CA. and Alex Scull of San Francisco, CA. Jim is also survived by his brother, Richard Scull of Greeneville, TN, sisters-in-law Roberta Scull of Knoxville, TN and Martha Scull of Asheville, NC. and by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pre-deceasing him were parents, Herbert M. Scull, Sr. and Mary Alice Johnson Scull; brother Herbert M. Scull, Jr. and sister, Nancy Egerton Ross, all of Knoxville, TN.
Jim was born in Long Beach, CA. After WWII, his family moved to Knoxville, TN. He graduated in Engineering from the University of Tennessee and achieved his JD at the Chicago Kent School of Law. Professionally Jim was a licensed attorney and CPA. He served as hospital administrator at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL, and the French Hospital, San Francisco, CA. Most recently, he was a Financial Advisor and CPA for clients in the San Rafael, CA area.
Jim had many interests academically, professionally, and recreationally. Many benefitted by his recall of experiences relating to his workplaces, worldwide travels and adventures on motorcycles and bicycles; and was a seasoned, die-hard SF Bay swimmer. He seemed to never meet a stranger and could will his way into and out of any situation with his quick wit, convincing talk and a good yarn, mostly truthful, rendered with a TN twang. Jim truly doted on his children and pugs.
This spring, Jim celebrated a Living Memorial with all his family present. It was a lovely, intimate occasion as the Scull Family gathered and celebrated with Jim his life-loving, risk-taking self. Jim told some of his many stories and shared the love he felt with his family and a few close friends.
A graveside service and burial were held on Nov. 9 at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.
Memorial donations may be made to the Schurig Brain Injury Recovery Center, 125 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Kentfield, CA 94904 or online: www.vibrahealthcare.com/kentfield-hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019