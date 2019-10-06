Services
Services

McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastview Cemetery
1320 Andrew Johnson Highway
Strawberry Plains, TN
James A. (Tommy) Weaver


1932 - 2019
James A. (Tommy) Weaver Obituary
James A. (Tommy) Weaver

Knoxville - James A. (Tommy) Weaver, Age 87 of Knoxville TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, on October 2, 2019.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Weaver, son; Joey and daughter; Tanya.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughter; Angie (Ronnie) Manis, Grandchildren; Brandi (Anthony) Carr, and Matthew Manis, niece; Debbie (Mark) Sanders, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. and special friend Dan Osborne.

The family will receive friends at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville TN on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM, with Adam Ayers officiating. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Eastview Cemetery 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains TN on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00AM.

McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville TN (865)637-7955.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
