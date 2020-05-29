James Alan Johnson



Madisonville - James Alan Johnson, 67 of Madisonville, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. Alan was a graduate of Madisonville High School, Hiwassee College, and of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was the owner of The Johnson Agency, and independent insurance agency, in Madisonville from 1979 until 2016, thereafter continuing to provide risk management consulting services. He was an active member of the Insurers of Tennessee, chairing multiple committees, receiving the Young Insurer of the Year award in 1988, serving on the Board of Directors from 1998 to 2000, and receiving the Insurer of the Year award in 2005. He was a member and trustee of the First United Methodist Church, Madisonville, an active member of the Monroe County Shrine Club, past chairman of the Downtown Madisonville Association, former board of directors chairman for Tri-County Center in Athens, Tennessee, and served on the Madisonville Library Board. These are only a few examples of his accolades and commitment to service, as they are too numerous to fully recount here. His life-long love of reading inspired him to author three self-published novels: "When Forever's Over," "After All," and "Waiting for You," fictionalizing his experience coming of age in the late 1960's in East Tennessee and life thereafter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A. Johnson and Nancy S. Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Janet McMurray Johnson of Madisonville; son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters: Jon McMurray Johnson, Lori D. Johnson, Nancy Claire Johnson, and Elizabeth Rose Johnson of Knoxville; son: Joseph Alan Johnson of Athens; brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew: Timothy S. Johnson and Laura B. Johnson of Madisonville, Jacob S. Johnson of Maryville, and Alison B. Johnson of Knoxville; sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew and niece: Ann M. Byers and Michael Byers of Huntsville, Alabama, Aaron Byers of Huntsville, Alabama, and Emily Byers of Knoxville; and many other loving family and close friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love for his family, friends, and community. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Tri-County Center, a non-profit agency that provides a variety of services to individuals with developmental disabilities, serving McMinn, Meigs, and Monroe Counties, P.O. Box 793, Athens, TN 37371. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









